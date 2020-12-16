MSHSL targets Jan. 4 for Winter sports start

Brooklyn Center, Minn. (WXOW) There was a bit of good news for Minnesota high school sports Wednesday.

Governor Tim Walz giving the go ahead for youth sports to return to in-person practice on January 4.

Winter sports in Minnesota have been on pause since the Governor's executive order on November 20.

It was originally set to expire this Friday.

“While we recognize that our students, coaches and families are anxious to return to activities and athletics, the Jan. 4, 2021, date aligns well with many member schools’ calendars as they return from extended breaks,” said League Executive Director Erich Martens. “This opportunity to participate in athletics and activities also comes with great responsibility. It is critical that all students, coaches, directors and officials maintain the highest standard of health and safety, both in and outside of school. Everyone must actively share the responsibility of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping themselves and others safe and healthy.”