Transitional house for men received a holiday boost! Plus a sentimental Christmas staple for the home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Foundation presented a $25,200 grant to Next Chapter for its newly-established transitional home for previously incarcerated men.

Mike Nelson, one of the men living at the Next Chapter house, said he was surprised to see a Christmas tree with lights inside the home. Nelson said the last time he was in a home with a Christmas tree was three or four-years-old. The Christmas tree was a gift from a donor to La Crosse Community Foundation.

"Last time I remember having a Christmas tree was when I was very young. There was a long stretch where I didn't have a Christmas tree because it wasn't important to me," Nelson said. "I didn't have any emotional investment in the holidays. Everything was about myself and doing what I wanted to do. I now realize that the holidays are not about me having a Christmas tree. It is about what it represents. It is about recognizing the birth of Jesus Christ, helping others, and loving people."

Jamie Schlogel, the Executive Director for La Crosse Community Foundation, believes that nonprofits like Next Chapter help close gaps that bridge the community together.

"We believe everyone who calls La Crosse County home, that they have inherited worth and dignity," Schlogel said. "When we heard there was a resident at this house that never had a Christmas Tree, we reached out for a donor to make sure this experience happened for this gentleman. He's turning a new page in his life and deserves it."

Nelson said this home is where he can build work and life skills that will prepare him to move on and become successful.

The grant will help cover costs for the home and other expenses. The home can house up to five men. The first month of rent is covered for the residents, and after that, they will be responsible for living costs, including rent and other house guidelines.

