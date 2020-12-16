Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:14 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Treynor 73

Ankeny 54, Pella 50

Ankeny Centennial 78, Newton 62

Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Murray 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48

Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Assumption, Davenport 69, Muscatine 46

Ballard 76, Carlisle 38

Baxter 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41

Beckman, Dyersville 60, Maquoketa 54

Belle Plaine 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 37

Belmond-Klemme 63, North Union 46

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 62, Woodbine 54

Carroll 71, Winterset 62

Cedar Falls 86, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55

Central Decatur, Leon 80, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 55

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 66, West Central, Maynard 44

Clear Creek-Amana 65, Independence 49

Clear Lake 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53

Colfax-Mingo 64, H-L-V, Victor 61

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39

Creston 71, Shenandoah 37

Crestwood, Cresco 78, New Hampton 66

Danville 43, Holy Trinity 31

Denver 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

Des Moines Christian 23, Madrid 17

Dike-New Hartford 88, Jesup 64

Dunkerton 57, Waterloo Christian School 37

East Marshall, LeGrand 55, AGWSR, Ackley 53

East Mills 56, Heartland Christian 22

East Sac County 54, PAC-LM 52

Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 43

Eldon Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62

Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 51

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, West Sioux 55

Gilbert 57, Perry 27

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 31

Hudson 63, Union Community, LaPorte City 46

Humboldt 61, Algona 58

Interstate 35,Truro 54, Woodward-Granger 53

Iowa Falls-Alden 73, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62

Janesville 72, Riceville 29

Keota 62, Sigourney 19

Knoxville 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 56

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Atlantic 53

Lake Mills 70, Eagle Grove 33

Lawton-Bronson 63, Westwood, Sloan 42

Lenox 54, Southwest Valley 49

Lisbon 73, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49

Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 47

Louisa-Muscatine 48, Highland, Riverside 43

Lynnville-Sully 77, Montezuma 48

MFL-Mar-Mac 68, Kee, Lansing 57

MOC-Floyd Valley 88, George-Little Rock 49

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Trinity Christian High School 45

Mason City 65, Fort Dodge 59

Meskwaki Settlement School 73, Colo-NESCO 38

Monticello 79, Anamosa 53

Mount Vernon 62, Vinton-Shellsburg 23

Nevada 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 55

New London 77, West Burlington 62

Nodaway Valley 46, Bedford 38

North Butler, Greene 44, Osage 42

North Cedar, Stanwood 59, Cascade,Western Dubuque 53

North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61

North Linn, Troy Mills 106, Starmont 14

North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, B-G-M 30

North Polk, Alleman 55, ADM, Adel 50

North Scott, Eldridge 39, Clinton 27

Norwalk 61, Lewis Central 40

OA-BCIG 62, River Valley, Correctionville 48

Okoboji, Milford 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 52

Pekin 71, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30

Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 42

Ridge View 66, West Monona 41

Rock Valley 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Sidney 73, Fremont Mills, Tabor 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 57, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 29

Sioux City, East 79, Sioux City, North 40

Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

Siouxland Christian 73, Kingsley-Pierson 47

Solon 55, Marion 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 67, Harris-Lake Park 27

Springville 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 45

St. Mary’s, Remsen 73, Akron-Westfield 10

Storm Lake 64, Spirit Lake 56

Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 71, Whiting 9

Tipton 79, West Liberty 53

Tri-Center, Neola 62, Audubon 45

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Central Elkader 47

Underwood 53, Riverside, Oakland 35

Unity Christian 73, Hinton 46

Van Meter 54, Panorama, Panora 45

Wahlert, Dubuque 59, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56

Waterloo, East 54, Linn-Mar, Marion 53

Waukon 78, Decorah 65

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Charles City 34

Wayne, Corydon 65, East Union, Afton 58

Webster City 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55

West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Paton-Churdan 56

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Sheldon 42

West Marshall, State Center 59, Greene County 53

Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54

Winfield-Mount Union 35, Mediapolis 32

Woodbury Central, Moville 63, MVAO-CO-U 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ankeny Centennial vs. Johnston, ppd.

Bettendorf vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.

Camanche vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Albia, ppd.

Davenport, West vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.

Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Dubuque, Senior vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.

Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.

Iowa City West vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.

Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.

Rockford vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ppd.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.

Wilton vs. West Branch, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 53, Earlham 29

AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 21

Ankeny Centennial 60, Newton 19

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20

Assumption, Davenport 29, Muscatine 27

Atlantic 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Audubon 65, Tri-Center, Neola 36

Ballard 62, Carlisle 19

Baxter 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23

Beckman, Dyersville 69, Maquoketa 62, OT

Belle Plaine 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Bishop Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, Sioux City, West 28

Boyden-Hull 52, Sioux Center 48

CAM, Anita 60, Glidden-Ralston 29

Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 40

Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 29

Cedar Falls 81, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Epworth, Western Dubuque 47

Cedar Rapids, Washington 78, Waterloo, West 71, OT

Center Point-Urbana 82, South Tama County, Tama 35

Central City 60, Alburnett 40

Central Decatur, Leon 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 40, Okoboji, Milford 35

Cherokee, Washington 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 38, West Central, Maynard 32

Clear Creek-Amana 62, Independence 24

Collins-Maxwell 71, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8

Colo-NESCO 48, Meskwaki Settlement School 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 35

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Creston 56, Shenandoah 23

Danville 64, Holy Trinity 45

Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29

Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 16

Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32

Dubuque, Senior 57, Dubuque, Hempstead 36

Eagle Grove 41, Lake Mills 36

East Mills 60, Heartland Christian 21

Gilbert 71, Perry 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41

Grand View Christian 52, Ogden 23

Grinnell 83, Ottumwa 24

H-L-V, Victor 54, Colfax-Mingo 37

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36

Hudson 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 34

Humboldt 47, Algona 36

Kingsley-Pierson 73, Siouxland Christian 26

Knoxville 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 52

LeMars 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19

Lenox 45, Southwest Valley 38

Lewis Central 46, Norwalk 44

Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Waterloo, East 13

Lisbon 40, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 34

Logan-Magnolia 73, Missouri Valley 29

Louisa-Muscatine 58, Highland, Riverside 34

MFL-Mar-Mac 53, Kee, Lansing 48

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 47

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36, East Buchanan, Winthrop 26

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 66, Trinity Christian High School 21

Montezuma 68, Lynnville-Sully 39

Monticello 59, Anamosa 30

Moravia 30, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28

Murray 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 19

Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 26

New Hampton 56, Crestwood, Cresco 30

Newman Catholic, Mason City 39, Rockford 15

Nodaway Valley 64, Bedford 29

North Fayette Valley 56, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Starmont 17

North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, B-G-M 35

North Polk, Alleman 45, ADM, Adel 39

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Clinton 24

North Tama, Traer 45, GMG, Garwin 42

North Union 68, Belmond-Klemme 19

Osage 64, North Butler, Greene 13

Oskaloosa 49, PCM, Monroe 34

PAC-LM 56, East Sac County 49

Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Pekin 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33

Pleasant Valley 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41

Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 43

Rock Valley 59, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Sigourney 54, Keota 24

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30

Solon 55, Marion 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 73, Harris-Lake Park 31

Spirit Lake 50, Storm Lake 36

Springville 75, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, Akron-Westfield 51

Treynor 50, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Central Elkader 23

Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 11

Van Meter 42, Panorama, Panora 38

Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Mount Vernon 25

Waterloo Christian School 48, Dunkerton 35

Waukon 61, Decorah 50

Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Charles City 18

Wayne, Corydon 69, East Union, Afton 49

West Bend-Mallard 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34

West Burlington 68, New London 32

West Fork, Sheffield 54, Central Springs 26

West Hancock, Britt 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12

West Liberty 56, Tipton 32

West Lyon, Inwood 62, Sheldon 31

West Marshall, State Center 53, Greene County 25

West Monona 52, Ridge View 50

West Sioux 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Westwood, Sloan 60, Lawton-Bronson 29

Williamsburg 68, Benton Community 54

Winfield-Mount Union 68, Mediapolis 62, OT

Winterset 63, Carroll 44

Woodbine 46, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 38

Woodbury Central, Moville 68, MVAO-CO-U 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camanche vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Chariton vs. Centerville, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. Bettendorf, ppd.

Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.

Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 19th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

