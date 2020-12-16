Walz outlines plan for outdoor dining, limited gym reopenings, return to classroom

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is announcing changes to his current COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, including continued closure for indoor dining, gyms reopening at limited capacity, and a plan to get some students back in the classroom.

Walz, a Democrat, is expected to address the state at 1:15 p.m., but his office released an outline of his announcement head of his speech.

Below are some bullet points from Walz’s address, most of which are expected to go into effect on December 19, unless otherwise noted below:

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

Minnesota’s bars, restaurants, and breweries will remain closed for indoor dining, but they may open for outdoor service at 50 percent capacity or up to 100 people.

According to Walz, each table must be limited to four people, and tables must be at least six feet apart.

GYMS AND FITNESS STUDIOS

Gyms and fitness studios may open for individual exercise at 25 percent capacity, or 100 people maximum. Masks and 12 feet of physical distancing between individuals will be required.

Additional guidance about group classes, which can begin January 4, will be forthcoming, Walz said.

SCHOOLS

Walz is also updating the state’s “Safe Learning Plan.”

Starting on January 18, 2021, every elementary school across the state may choose to operate in an in-person learning model “as long as they are able to implement additional mitigation strategies, which include providing and requiring staff to wear a face shield and mask and offering regular testing,” according to Walz’s office.

“This plan prioritizes the health, well-being, and education of our students, while taking precautions to protect the teachers and staff who care for them, so we can begin to help them make up for lost time,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “The best place for our students to learn is in the classroom. For our youngest learners, in-person learning is critical for their health and development in both the short and long term.”

YOUTH AND ADULT SPORTS

Practices can resume January 4.

Additional guidance regarding the resumption of practices will be forthcoming. Additionally, organized sports activity is no longer directly tied to county case data or school learning model.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT VENUES

Outdoor entertainment venues are allowed to open at 25 percent capacity, up to 100 people at a time.

If food and drink are served, everyone must be seated.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Indoor gatherings are not recommended, according to Walz’s office, but Minnesotans may gather inside with one other household up to 10 people.

If outside, social gatherings may include up to two additional households (three total) with a maximum of 15 people, starting December 19.

Masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

Also today, Governor Walz is expected to sign into law $216 million in direct support for small businesses and workers affected by the pandemic.

Click here for more information about the Governor’s updated restrictions.

Watch live today at 1:15 p.m. here.