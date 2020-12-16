Winona Health to administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Winona Health said they are preparing to administer its first round of Pfizer vaccinations to health care workers and long-term care residents, as they expect to receive a shipment of the vaccine later this week.

Winona Health, deemed a hub for vaccine shipments, said in a statement that they've already been preparing rollout plans for a possible COVID-19 vaccine and owns two ultra-cold freezers needed to store the Pfizer vaccine.

In this initial shipment, Winona Health is set to receive 975 doses of the vaccine, with 200 of these doses going to healthcare staff in Wabasha. According to CDC and MDH guidelines, the remaining 775 doses will then be administered to long-term care residents and prioritized health care workers, including those directly caring for COVID-19 positive patients.

The organization said they expect to receive a second shipment of Pfizer within 21 days, as the vaccine requires a second dose just 21 days after the first. In order to vaccinate as many people as possible, Winona Health states it will administer all doses in this first shipment.

Given the number of healthcare staff, this first round of Pfizer vaccines does not contain enough doses to vaccinate 100% of workers. Winona Health president and CEO Rachelle Schultz said she expects some staff will prefer to wait until later to be vaccinated.

As new information about COVID-19 vaccines continues to be released, Winona Health clinicians work to monitor and discuss updates and with its Medical Covid Task Force and make adjustments as needed. In addition, the organization plans to track possible side effects of the vaccine, such as headaches, muscle soreness, or fatigue.

While receiving this first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is a step in the right direction, Winona Health chief operating officer Sara Gabrick reminds community members there is still a long ways to go. Gabrick asserts that even in individuals have had COVID-19 or received the vaccine, "masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene and other infection prevention practices are still necessary to prevent spreading the virus.”

In addition to the CDC or MDH, further information regarding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine, including links to state and national resources, can be found on the Winona Health website.