Wisconsin releases action plan to reduce PFAS chemical use

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new Wisconsin action plan recommends preventing pollution from forever chemicals known as PFAS and the development of ways to reduce their use.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration released the plan on Wednesday after a year of study involving nearly 20 state agencies and the University of Wisconsin.

There are growing concerns about the impact of the chemicals on public health.

PFAS have been linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems.

The report includes 25 action points centered on environmental justice, health equity and pollution prevention.