Bangor, Wis. (WXOW) Hank Reader scored 18 points to lead Bangor to a 66-45 win over Hillsboro in a boys basketball game Thursday.

Teammate Zane Langrehr had 17 points as well.

Bangor improves to 2-0.

The Cardinals are ranked 6th in the State in Div. 5 in the latest Wisconsin Coaches poll.