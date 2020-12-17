Another mayoral candidate joins the race

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - With six names now in the running for the office of La Crosse mayor, one candidate made his announcement with a press conference. Sam Schneider officially entered his name into the mix. He spoke outside of City Hall, with a crowd behind him proudly displaying "Vote for Sam" signs.

The 18-year-old Schneider is a life-long resident of La Crosse who currently owns and runs his own cleaning business. In his press release, he stated he loves the city and looks forward to getting more citizens involved in La Crosse city government.

"I want to bring people together, I want to collaborate," he said. "I want to collaborate with local non-profits, charities, faith based organizations...and talk to them and say 'what can we do'."

Schneider noted that he's already been knocking on doors and meeting people, listening to what they have to say.

"I want to tell the people of La Crosse that no one's opinion is any less valuable than anyone else. I want to be the ears. I want to respond and have reactive government like it was meant to be. That's why I'm running."

Candidates for the office must have all of their documents turned into the City Clerk by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5th. There will be a spring primary election to narrow the field, taking place on February 16th.