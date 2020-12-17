Antetokounmpo features in Greek pandemic safety ad

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has appeared in a government ad in his native Greece, released ahead of Christmas to urge people to observe public safety measures during the pandemic. The Milwaukee Bucks star speaks in Greek in the minute-long spot edited in black and white, saying “All victories start with defense.” The ad features photographs of Antetokounmpo growing up in an Athens neighborhood and playing for the Greek national team.