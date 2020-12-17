AP sources: Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary.

That’s according to two people familiar with the selection who weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday.

The historic pick would make her the first Native American to lead the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for generations.

If confirmed by the Senate, the first-term congresswoman would also be the first Native American member of a president’s Cabinet.

Tribal leaders and activists around the country, along with many Democratic figures, have urged Biden for weeks to choose Haaland.

