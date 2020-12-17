Ashley for the Arts welcomes alternative- rock band to 2021 lineup

ARCADIA,Wis.(WXOW)- Alternative-rock is coming to Ashley for the Arts 2021 lineup with the festival's latest announcement.

With multiple mega hits, 10 album releases, a GRAMMY award, and 20 years of touring under their belt, Ashley for the Arts is excited to welcome SWITCHFOOT to the 2021 lineup. SWITCHFOOT headlines the festival on Saturday, August 14 at 6pm.

Other headliners for the festival include Toby Keith and Foreigner on Friday August 13. Additional headliners are set to be announced once a week over the next several weeks.

Ashley for the Arts runs August 12 through the 14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, WI. Tickets for the entire weekend of music are $20 until July 1 when the price will rise to $30 for the entire weekend.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here. For more information on Ashley for the Arts, go to there website or Facebook page.