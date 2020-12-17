Autopsy: Black man killed by Texas officer was shot in back

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — An independent autopsy says a Black man who was fatally shot by a Texas police officer last week died from a single gunshot wound to the back. The autopsy results were released Wednesday night by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of Joshua Feast. The 22-year-old man died Dec. 9 after he was shot by La Marque police Officer Jose Santos. The Galveston County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office are investigating Feast’s death, and Santos is on paid leave. A La Marque spokesperson told the Houston Chronicle that officials had no comment other than those previously issued.