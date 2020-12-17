Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling form Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, has rejected a request for the pilots’ travel bans to be lifted. In the second hearing into the case on Thursday, the court listened to testimonies from two ground technicians who said they saw the airline official accompanying Ghosn in Istanbul while he left one jet and boarded the next. Prosecutors are seeking up to eight years in prison each for the four pilots and the airline official. The trial was adjourned until Jan. 20.