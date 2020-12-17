Craft stores seeing increased demand as pandemic continues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At the start of the pandemic, many people took up a new hobby to pass the time. This has left local craft stores having to make changes as the pandemic continues.

At Tangled Up In Hue in downtown Eau Claire, keeping supplies stocked has been an ever-changing process over the last few months.

In the spring, the store's main suppliers were using materials to make personal protective equipment before it was widely available, leaving Tangled Up In Hue's owners having to resort to buying materials off of eBay and having to create an online shop to make up for the lack of in-store purchases; something they say took a lot of effort but was a priority.

"It's helping, it's an additional income but it's also a huge amount of additional work," said Tangled Up In Hue co-owner, Jamie Kyser. "You know, it's a lot of photo taking and just stuff that we had never really done before. So it's a huge shift in responsibilities and workload."

Kyser said while more people are buying supplies, it doesn't mean sales are up. Given the increased workload, she said sales are actually at typical levels.