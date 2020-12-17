Estonians erect statue and give home to beloved stray dog

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Zorik was never the tail-wagging or hand-licking type. But that didn’t stop the free-spirited vagabond dog from winning hearts. When the black-and-white mutt, long a presence in a Tallinn neighborhood, was taken to the Estonian countryside earlier this year to live out his days in the safe and restful surroundings of a family’s back yard, he was missed so much that the residents immortalized him with a statue. Donations were collected and a sculpture commissioned with a local artist to create the likeness of Zorik, who has upright ears and shaggy hair around his muzzle, along with a cat nestled against him.