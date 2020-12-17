EU states can require stunning before ritual slaughter

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that EU member states can require that animals be stunned before they are ritually slaughtered. The case was brought to the EU’s top court after several Jewish and Muslim associations sought the annulment of a 2017 decree by the Flemish region of Belgium that prohibited the slaughter of animals without prior stunning, including during religious rites. The associations had argued that the decree did not allow believers to properly practice their religion because they could not obtain meat from animals slaughtered in accordance with their religious precepts.