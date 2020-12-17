Feinstein says she hasn’t considered leaving Senate early

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she hasn’t thought about retiring before her term ends in 2024 amid criticism over her job performance and questions about her age. At 87, Feinstein is the chamber’s oldest member. She spoke to the Los Angeles Times for an interview published Thursday. She acknowledged she may forget things sometimes but said she doesn’t feel her cognitive abilities have diminished. She’s also defending her willingness to play nice with Republicans following criticism over her leadership during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.