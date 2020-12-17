Gov. Evers announces contact tracing app will launch next week

MADISON (WQOW) - If you download a new app launching next week you can get notified if you come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Governor Tony Evers, everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive a code that the person will then enter into the app. By entering the code, the person who tests positive anonymously notifies devices their phone has shared Bluetooth signals with during the period of time they may have been contagious. For the app to work properly, Bluetooth must be enabled on the device, and the WI Exposure Notification app must be downloaded and/or enabled before you receive a positive test result.

The app will be available for download in the Google Play store for Android users. For iPhone users, you will be able to turn on the app in your phone's setting.

“We’re excited about this app’s potential to enhance our state’s response to COVID-19,” Evers said. “The voluntary WI Exposure Notification app is another tool in our toolbox to stop the spread. Because it lets you know faster if you’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive, you can take steps to keep yourself safe and protect those around you. Also, the app doesn’t collect or use device location, so users will remain anonymous.”

The app launches December 23. The state says you can expect a push notification in the coming days about the system going live.

More information is expected to be released soon.

