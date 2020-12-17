Gundersen, Mayo awaiting COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a joint statement Thursday afternoon, both the Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System said they're waiting for COVID-19 vaccines to arrive at their facilities.

The brief statement said, in full, "Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in southwest Wisconsin are eagerly awaiting further guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health on availability of vaccine in our region.

Our medical facilities are poised and ready to administer the vaccine, and we recognize other regions of the state have received their allocation.

We are hopeful we will be able to inform our staff of the plans for their vaccine as quickly as possible.”

