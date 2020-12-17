Implosion of former Trump casino pushed back a few weeks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The implosion of one of President Donald Trump’s former Atlantic City casinos is being delayed by a few weeks. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said Thursday the demolition company handling the job told the city the former Trump Plaza casino cannot be brought down as scheduled on Jan. 29. A more likely date is sometime in February. The city is using the demolition as an opportunity to raise funds for the Boys And Girls Club of Atlantic City. The highest bidder will win the right to press the button that implodes the building.