Local man sparks community change and a way to create transparency for local area law enforcement

(WXOW) - With the nationwide protest regarding concerns with law enforcement, one local family man named Joe Konradt, sparked a solution to increase police transparency. Konradt did this through community collaboration and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Konradt said since the national issues weight heavy on his heart. He started digging to find ways to raise funds for body cameras for all local agencies in the Coulee Region. Konradt said he first contacted the La Crosse Community Foundation regarding collecting the funds, which then led him to contact La Crosse Police.

La Crosse Police told Konradt that they were also working on getting a grant for the U.S. Department of Justice to fund body cameras for their staff.

"The stars aligned, and when I found out La Crosse Police were working on a similar idea at the same time," Konradt said. "The department has done a great job getting the right equipment for our first responders. The role I'm playing is I'm trying to get the word out to and get the money raised so our officers can get their full grant."

The U.S. Department of Justice will award a grant to the Coulee Region law enforcement totaling $137,071, but only if it is matched dollar by dollar by the community. That means the totality to fund the body camera is $274,034.

Chief Andrew Gavrilos with Town of Campbell Police and Assistant Chief Robert Abraham with La Crosse Police said body cameras are a great way to gain trust from the communities they serve.

"The French Island community has been remarkably supportive of law enforcement throughout everything this year. But that doesn't mean we are going to be satisfied with that. We still feel that we are obligated, or owe it our residents here to make sure we are doing everything we can do to provide a safe environment," Gavrilos said. "Police body cameras not on keep the people we are dealing with in check, but that it also holds officers accountable as well."

"Body cameras are not cheap and cost money. If we get those funds match, it will be money well spent," Abraham said. "I almost would say that an agency would be a fault for not investing in this sort of technology because it not only protects the officers but the citizen, the city, the community, all the way around. I feel like a body camera is or more essential than a firearm."

The La Crosse Community Foundation will collect the money. The fund account is labeled Safer Coulee Region Fund. You can donate by clicking here and listing in the "designation box" Safer Coulee Region Fund, to make sure your donation goes to the right cause.

The Funding will go toward the following agencies:

La Crosse Police Department: $87,771

Onalaska Police Department: $27,900

Village of West Salem Police: $9,000

Ho-Chunk Nation Police : $5,400

Town of Campbell Police : $4,500

Village of Bangor Police : $2,700

Town of Shelby Police : $1,800

There is no deadline to donate, but Konradt and law enforcement are looking to secure the matching donations as soon as possible.

