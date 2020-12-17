Local teacher in the running for national Teacher of the Year Award

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Marcia Gardner, a science teacher from Southern Bluffs Elementary School is up for the National Teacher of the Year Award.

The award is the most prestigious teacher recognition program in the country. Gardner, a fourth-grade science teacher, is one of only three teachers in the state of Wisconsin still in the running for it. She's been teaching at Southern Bluffs for nine years but before that, she was a substitute at the school.

National Teacher of the Year is a presidential award for mathematics and science teaching. Southern Bluffs principal Lisa Schreiner said it was a process for Gardner to put her name in the running.

"There's a lot of work that went into it which all started with her passion and interest in teaching science," said Schreiner.

Gardner said that this award actually came about many years ago when a friend of hers asked to take a science class with her at UW-La Crosse. She explained that she quickly got hooked on it and decided to join the Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers (WSST).

She is now committee chair of that group at the elementary level as well as science coordinator for the district. For her, science has become a huge passion. Gardner explained that the award required an application process. A friend nominated her and strongly encouraged her to fill one out.

"There's five questions you have to answer and go through and you also have to prepare a video of yourself teaching," said Gardner.

Gardner said that when she spoke with Dr. Heidi Masters from UW-La Crosse about whether or not to apply, Masters said absolutely, so together they came up with a lesson plan and ideas and never looked back.

She explained that as an adult she has done other careers and while she loved some, she missed the kids which is why she came back to the classroom to be a teacher.

Gardner said the award is for her students from last year but and this year has been difficult, especially being a science teacher.

"It's been hard keeping students engaged because of safety. You'd like to say 'Hey grab this and mix this together, and do that' but you really have to watch a make sure about what they are doing. It's hard to keep an eye on them all the time," said Gardner.

Last year Gardner said that Dr. Masters was able to come into their class quite a bit and interact with the kids while they asked questions. That isn't possible this year because no one is in the classroom.

Principal Schreiner said that to just being recognized for this award is a massive accomplishment. It's the first time since she became principal at Southern Bluffs that a teacher has been recognized on this level.

"It's huge, to just be recognized for what you love to do, what you're passionate about doing, who you're passionate about doing it for is kind of icing on the cake, but she would do it regardless," said Schreiner.

She explained that all the teachers at Southern Bluffs Elementary could put their name in a hat for some sort of award, that's how talented they are as a group.

"It's phenomenal to have Southern Bluffs, the school district of La Crosse, the area of La Crosse recognized for the good work we do on behalf of the students and the rigorous work that we do," said Schreiner.

The national winner receives a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, professional development opportunities, and honored at Washington D.C. ceremony.