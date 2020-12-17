Man sentenced for plan to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has been sentenced in Florida to two years and six months in federal prison for violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Court records show that 45-year-old Colin Fisher was sentenced Thursday in Pensacola federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and attempted smuggling in relation to exporting power generating equipment to Iran. Fisher was arrested by federal agents in August when he arrived in Florida from the United Arab Emirates to finish the deal. Law enforcement authorities were able to seize the turbine before it was sent to a conspirator linked to an Iranian energy company.