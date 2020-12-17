Mayo Clinic gives update on COVID-19 vaccine plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System held a virtual update called the "Light at the End of the Tunnel: Inside the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan" on Thursday.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Abinash Virk spoke about Mayo's efforts to develop and implement the COVID-19 vaccine and the protocols for its distribution.

"The main message is that the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are both very safe and very effective and you should feel comfortable to take that vaccine," Dr. Virk said. "I feel comfortable to take the vaccine. I will be taking it and so will many of my colleagues.... 85% of our Mayo Clinic people who responded to the survey feel comfortable based on the vaccine. This is really at this point the only way we can turn around this pandemic."

Dr. Virk said more than 43,000 people participated in the Pfizer vaccination trial and 30,000 participated in the Moderna trials.

"Both of these vaccines are 94 to 95 percent effective which is amazing," Dr. Virk said.

Anybody can receive the vaccine if they are above the age of 16, she said. Anyone who is younger than 16 or has a history of anaphylaxis to a previous dose or components of the Pfizer vaccine cannot receive the vaccine.

"If somebody only got one dose and that's all they could get for whatever reason that gives you about 82% protection. So it gives you a good protection but there's still almost a 20% chance that you weren't protected," Dr. Virk said. "That's why the two doses are really important because the two doses really push you up to that 95% so that there's only a 5% chance that you're not infected. But it all depends on how many people in the community end up getting the vaccine and you know how the local transmission is going on."

60% of clinical trial participants experience mild to moderate symptoms like headache, fatigue, or myalgia according to Dr. Virk.

She also spent time debunking several vaccine myths during the hour-long presentation.

One of the myths she debunked was there is no chance the COVID-19 vaccine will cause infertility.

COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center's Dr. Ed Malone spoke about new practices that help COVID-19 positive patients avoid severe symptoms and hospitalization.

Dr. Malone said, "We finally feel like we're able to knock out the disease."

He highlighted COVID-19 preventative measure improvements with treatments including the Remdesivir infusion and Bamlanivimab infusion in November.

The measures require that people with a positive test receive the antibodies before they develop severe symptoms.

The outpatient therapy center team assesses if a patient is at a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms when deciding who's eligible for the antibodies in Southwest Wisconsin.

The full presentation by Mayo Clinic Health System is a part of this story.