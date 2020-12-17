Moon rocks in hand, China prepares for future moon missions

BEIJING (AP) — Following the successful return of moon rocks by its Chang’e 5 robotic probe, China is preparing for future missions that could set the stage for an eventual lunar base to host human explorers. A top Chinese space program official says its next three lunar missions are on track, along with programs for returning samples from Mars and exploring asteroids and the planet Jupiter. He made his comments hours after the Chang’e 5’s capsule parachuted to a landing in Inner Mongolia carrying the first lunar samples to be brought to Earth in more than 40 years.