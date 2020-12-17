Possible rain and snow to start the weekend.

Relatively mild week…

Sunshine has mean a pleasant Thursday in the region with above normal temperatures. Southerly winds kicked in and lead to highs in the 30s. Normals are in the 20s for mid-December.

Cool front approaching…

A cool front will move through the region tomorrow night and clouds will stream out ahead of it for Friday. Southerly winds will allow highs to warm into the upper 30s for many areas Friday afternoon.

Light rain and snow possible…

The front is another opportunity for some light rain or a dusting of snow, but we continue to see no major storm development for the Upper Midwest over the next 7 days.

Medium range outlook…

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest are expected to average near or above normal in the 1 to 2 week outlook. That should get us through December. There is one significant downturn in the readings expected for later next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden