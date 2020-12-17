Quiet for another day before nuisance weather moves in

Cloud cover is hugging the region again this morning. Cloud cover is keeping temperatures in the teens, similar to yesterday.

Today will be a copy and paste forecast from yesterday with peeks of sunshine and the ability to climb to the low 30s. Just before sunset is when you will be able to see the most light until the weekend.

Dense cloud cover increases again overnight keeping lows in the 20s tomorrow morning. Then there will be more active weather Friday.

First, winds will be strong and gusty throughout the day Friday. Winds will have the potential to gust to 25 mph from the south. Southerly winds will allow for a rush of warm air! Highs into the afternoon will climb to the 40s, even under cloudy skies.

Then, snow and rain chances return with the approaching cold front. This system will come overnight and be very light. Only a dusting of snow/trace of precipitation is possible. Snow and rainfall will taper off early Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon the sunshine will break from the clouds and the rest of the weekend will be quiet!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett