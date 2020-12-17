Restaurant owner sentenced for sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire restaurant owner charged with sexually assaulting two employees will get the charges dismissed if he doesn't commit any crimes for the next three and a half years.

Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen made that decision Wednesday in the case of Filiberto Rivera. The owner of Manny's Cocina was accused of plying two female employees with alcohol, then sexually assaulting them in separate incidents after the restaurant had closed for the night.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to third degree sexual assault, and attempted third degree sexual assault. Rivera was ordered to undergo a sex offender assessment, and is not allowed to serve alcohol at the restaurant after the close of business hours.

Rivera also owns a restaurant in Onalaska