‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The northeastern United States is digging out after a whopper of a storm buried some areas under more than 3 feet of snow. The storm that ended Thursday broke records and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow fell fast. Suburban Albany, New York, got 30 inches between 1 and 6 a.m. Binghamton, New York, got a record 42 inches of snow. Boston’s 9 inches broke the previous record for the date. Much of Pennsylvania saw accumulations in the double digits. And New York City got more from this storm than it did all last winter.