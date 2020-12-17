Snow continues to fall on Northeast US, with vaccines in tow

NEW YORK (AP) — Snow continues to fall on the Northeast at a key moment in the coronavirus pandemic, days after the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign and in the thick of a virus surge that has throngs of people seeking tests per day. Snow fell from northern Virginia to parts of New England on Wednesday. It carried on north into the night, sustaining a storm that was poised to drop as much as 2 feet of snow in some places by Thursday. Officials said they didn’t expect the winter blast to disrupt vaccine distribution, which began Monday for frontline health care workers.