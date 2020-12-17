Teen charged in Chicago shooting that killed 1, wounded 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a February shooting at a crowded Chicago convenience store that killed a young nursing student and wounded four other people. Officials said Wednesday the boy, who is charged as a juvenile, faces one count of first-degree murder and four felony counts of attempted murder. Investigators said after the Feb. 25 shooting that surveillance video showed three people approach Ali’s Minimart on Chicago’s South Side, look inside and open fire. Eighteen-year-old Jaya Beemon was pronounced dead at a hospital after she was hit in the neck while buying snacks at the store.