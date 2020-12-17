Tomah boys hoops- the new MVC team to watch out for

TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - The Timberwolves are ranked in the state for the first time in over 35 years.

After coming off a 17 win season in 2019, they're currently 6-0 on the young 2020 season and ranked 7th in Division 2.

The T-Wolves have 8 seniors on this year's team and have a high-tempo offense that has been running teams out of the gym, averaging over 60 points per game.

Junior, Dustin Derousseau was second-team all-conference in the 2019 season and currently leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game.

Tomah's strength of schedule has been light in the early part of the season so the real test will come in January when they get into conference play.

Tomah will host fourth ranked Onalaska on January 4th.