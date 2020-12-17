Turkey that had online fans but real-life haters is killed

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A wild turkey that had developed an online fan following but also drew complaints about aggressive behavior was euthanized in Massachusetts last week. The Boston Globe reports that the turkey had become a fixture in a Somerville neighborhood and was know by some as “Pat Cluck” or “Mayor Turkatone.” An Instagram account created for the turkey had attracted more than 1,700 followers. But wildlife biologist David Scarpitti said the bird was also known to attack patients and workers at a nearby medical facility. He called the situation unfortunate but blamed neighbors who had continued feeding the bird, which can encourage aggressive behavior.