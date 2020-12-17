Watch 6:30 p.m: Rotary Lights 2020: The Most Important Year Ever

News app viewers can watch here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than 3,000 volunteers come together to transform Riverside Park into a holiday wonderland with the annual Rotary Lights.

Some of the volunteers work in all kinds of weather stringing and hanging more than 3 million lights before the traditional day-after-Thanksgiving ceremonies to open the park up for visitors.

Others brave the cold winter nights to help guide cars or collect donations of food and money for those in need.

All of this, of course, despite this being one of the most challenging years in history.

WXOW's Travis Judell spent the past several weeks with the volunteers and organizers of the Rotary Lights. The result is this special that shares some of their stories: Rotary Lights 2020: The Most Important Year Ever.

WXOW airs this special again on Christmas Eve at 10 p.m.