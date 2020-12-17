Will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?

COVID-19 vaccinations have started in the U.S., but children won’t be able to get them until there’s enough study data showing the shots are safe and effective for younger ages as well. The Pfizer vaccine authorized in the U.S. is for ages 16 and up. Testing on children as young as 12 began in October and is expected to take several more months. The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group. Depending on the results, younger children may be enrolled for study as well.