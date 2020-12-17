Will I need proof of vaccination if I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

(WKOW) -- The state is not mandating that anyone get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it's possible some facets of our lives could require proof that you've been vaccinated.

The state will track vaccinations in an immunization registry. Anyone who gets the shot does get a card, but state health officials say the card is a reminder to return for a second dose. The card is not meant as proof of vaccination.

Anit Mukherjee of the Center for Global Development, a Washington, DC-based think tank, said ID requirements will almost certainly be needed for a return to normal, according to WISN-TV.

"There would be gatekeepers as I call them, at different places, be it at your workplace or your office when you go in, or a stadium to watch the Bucks play, they would require some form of assurance that you have been vaccinated," Mukherjee told WISN.

Mukherjee worked in the Indian government when they developed biometric ID cards. He says a COVID vaccine ID card like it could be developed quickly.