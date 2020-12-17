Wisconsin Update: Four dead in La Crosse County from COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported Thursday that four more people died from COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Health Department said that two people died on Thursday. Both were males, one in his 60s with the other was over 80.

They also reported two other deaths, one on December 5 and December 7. Both were women over the age of 80.

Maggie Smith, the COVID-19 Public Information Officer for the La Crosse County Health Department, said that sometimes there are delays from medical facilities in reporting the deaths which lead to a difference in dates the deaths are announced.

It raises the total number of deaths of La Crosse County residents from COVID-19 to 52 according to the Collaborative.

Fifty-nine deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 129 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,410 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 51 from the day prior.

Of those, 314 are in the ICU, down 17 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,643 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,295 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 59 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,255. (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 403,706, or 90 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 57 people are hospitalized, down ten from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Eight of the cases are in intensive care, a decrease of one than yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 87 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 4

4 10-19: 11

11 20-29: 20

20 30-39: 11

11 40-49: 13

13 50-59: 17

17 60-69: 5

5 70-79: 3

3 80-89: 3

3 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 925 (+8) 6 4.57 Crawford 1,489 (+10) 11 6.86 Grant 3,908 (+23) 75 (+2) 20.43 Jackson 2,114 (+18) 8 (+2) 14.57 La Crosse 9,384 (+87) 52 (+4) 62.29 Monroe 3,148 (+35) 24 (+1) 28.29 Trempealeau 2,786 (+11) 26 (+2) 16.71 Vernon 1,376 (+19) 29 10.71 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services or county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.

WKOW contributed to this report.