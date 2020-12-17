Wiscorps offering Nature Day Camp this Winter

(WXOW) A Winter camp starting next month is sure to keep kids occupied in the new year. Wiscorps is now taking registrations for its Nature School Day Camp. The camp takes place after school for children aged 5-6.

Programs focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) and are designed to offer support and socialization for students in a small group setting (20 children or less in building at all times). Our programs do not replace school, but are designed to match and support the school curriculum in a non-school educational setting.

The camp runs through May 2021. You can register for just one week or multiple. Afternoon sessions take place from 12:30-3:30 p.m.