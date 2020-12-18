Minnesota’s 2nd vaccine shipment smaller than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials said Friday that the state’s second shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be thousands of doses fewer than initially anticipated.

Several states were notified by the federal government this week that they will be receiving a smaller second-week supply of the vaccine, which for Minnesota will now include 33,150 doses instead of the original projection of 58,000 doses.

Minnesota health officials on Friday reported more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths.

The state’s totals now sit at nearly 392,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

