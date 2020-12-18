AP ROAD TRIP: Amid American rancor, a dash of Utah Nice

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When it comes to politics, Utah has long claimed things are different there. Political viciousness is for other places, many politicians will tell you. Legislators are more polite, more willing to compromise. The deep conservativism, the folklore says, includes a powerful strain of compassion. It might make you wonder: With U.S. politics so divided that millions of voters are lost in a maze of conspiracy theories and outright lies, could this idiosyncratic state in the heart of the Rockies show America a better way?