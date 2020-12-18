Aquinas middle school able to stuff the bus

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Aquinas middle school kept it's annual tradition for 2020, with another successful "stuff the bus" event. This year marked the 18th time the school was able to help local food pantry WAFER. It's something that has always been organized by the students and part of their bigger connection to the community.

"Just the fact that you can do something tangible to give back to our community," said Cullan Lucas, student council advisor. "They wanted to do something, to give back to the community, a community that has always been there to support them."

In the year of a pandemic, a few changes had to take place. The event has previously taken place in November. Also, the traditional loading, delivering and unloading had to be modified. No students were present for the unloading this year. However, it didn't take away from the significance of the event.

"You know, they put a lot of enthusiasm into it," said WAFER Executive Director Erin Waldhart. "It is something they truly value."