Area medical facilities waiting on COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Both major healthcare providers in the La Crosse area said they are ready and waiting to receive their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday afternoon, representatives from both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System spoke about the challenges faced in getting the vaccine distributed to the state.

Both facilities are waiting and working with the state's Department of Health Services to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Raj Naik with Gundersen Health System said they'll begin vaccinating medical staff as soon as possible once the vaccine arrives.

Gundersen and Mayo representatives said they have procedures and processes in place when it comes to prioritizing the first people to get the vaccination.

Regional Chair of Administration at Mayo Clinic Health System Michael Morrey said DHS is expanding their efforts to expedite the vaccine to communities across Wisconsin.

Dr. Naik said in discussions with DHS, Gundersen staff were told that issues related to staffing and software problems lead to a delay in processing applications for vaccinators across the state.

On Friday, the DHS told healthcare partners that additional staff had been hired to process the remainder of the applications and that the software problem had been addressed.

Still it will be a while before patients and the public can receive the vaccine. Neither facility provided a date when that might happen.

Gundersen's plan for the first phase of vaccination distribution include taking care of frontline medical staff followed by long-term care residents.

Morrey did state in his closing remarks, "When the opportunity arrives, get vaccinated."