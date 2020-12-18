Asia Today: Sydney beach suburbs in lockdown as cases rise

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney’s northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to 41. From late Saturday afternoon until midnight Wednesday, residents will only be permitted to leave their homes for five basic reasons: medical care, exercise, grocery shop, work or for compassionate care reasons. An additional 23 cases were recorded in the 24 hours. The New South Wales state premier says the restrictions are essential if Sydney has any hope of a semi-normal Christmas. Other Australian states quickly set up barriers for travelers from New South Wales.