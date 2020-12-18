Bills close in on clinching 1st AFC East title in 25 years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The widow of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ralph Wilson can only envision how giddy he would be upon seeing the Buffalo Bills’ newfound success. Mary Wilson tells The Associated Press her late husband, who died in 2014, would be “over the moon.” At 10-3, the Bills are once again — finally — relevant this season, which has Buffalo in position to clinch its first AFC East title in 25 years. The Bills’ return to prominence gives rise to reflection from those who were part of the franchise’s heyday in the late 1980s and 1990s, during which Buffalo made — and lost — four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.