CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Cashton boys knock off the number one team in division five, Blair-Taylor, with a 61-57 win and improve to 6-0.

Bowdy Dempsey led the way for Cashton with 28 points.

Up next for Cashton is De Soto on Monday, the 21st.

Blair-Taylor will look for redemption at Melrose-Mindoro on Tuesday, the 22nd.