Des Moines man charged after traffic accident kills woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man is charged with vehicular homicide after a crash killed a woman and injured her husband. Des Moines police say witnesses told them 67-year-old Bertoldo Zuniga was driving erratically and speeding before the crash Thursday involving four vehicles. A woman in one vehicle, 71-year-old Linda Vander Hart, died of her injuries and her husband was seriously hurt. Investigators say Zuniga was driving drunk when he didn’t slow down and hit three vehicles at a light. Zuniga is facing four charges, including vehicular homicide by OWI, and several traffic violations.