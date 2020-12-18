Devon Dalio, son of billionaire Ray Dalio, dies in car crash

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A family spokesperson says the 42-year-old son of hedge fund founder Ray Dalio died in a car crash this week. The family spokesperson on Friday confirmed Devon Dalio’s death in a Thursday afternoon crash to Hearst Connecticut Media. Authorities say an Audi crashed into a Verizon store at a shopping center and burst into flames. The cause ofthe crash is under investigation. In a tweet, Bridgewater Associates’ billionaire founder Ray Dalio said his family was “mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being.” Bridgewater Associates is known as the world’s largest hedge fund.