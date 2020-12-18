Donations for La Crescent fire victims tops $19K

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Gift card and monetary donations for the victims of a November apartment building fire is over after collecting more than $19,000.

The fire severely damaged the multi-unit building in La Crescent. No one was hurt.

In response, community members created a special fund for those affected by the fire. An event at the La Crescent Fire Department also added to the donation.

People from the area responded.

Each of the residents of the seven units receives an equal share. They also receive a $350 gift card.