Dreaming of a white Christmas

The countdown is on and Christmas is now under a week away!

Historical Christmas stats

All this data is pulled from December 25th from 1872 to 2019.

Temperatures for Christmas Day -

Average high: 27 degrees Record Highs: 55 degrees (1936)

Average low: 11 degrees Record Low: -26 degrees (2000, 1879)

Precipitation data for Christmas Day -

Record Precipitation: 1.61" (1895)

Record Snowfall: 5.4 ( 1950) Record Snow Depth: 19 (2010)

White Christmas Stats

Living in the Upper Midwest a white Christmas is what many dream for! But how likely is it to occur for the La Crosse area?

There needs to be at least an inch or more of snow on the ground or at least an inch of snow needs to fall on Christmas for it to be considered a 'white' Christmas.

Since 1893, there have been 89 Christmases with an inch or more on the ground. Out of 127 years that equates to a climatological average of 70% chance of a white Christmas.

The last non-white Christmas was last year and we haven't had a white Christmas since 2016!

Christmas forecast to come!

Keep this story bookmarked! The Stormtracker 19 team will be updating a forecast all next week. This will detail the likeliness to see a white Christmas in 2020 and have all your Christmas week forecast details!

WXOW will keep you updated on all of our newscasts-Daybreak, Midday, Live at Five, the 6 pm and 10 pm Reports.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device.

TRACK THE WEATHER: StormTracker Interactive Radar