Family receives Christmas light surprise after loss

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie family got a much-needed gift and a touching tribute for Christmas this year.

"Its a cool way, especially this year with as crazy as its been with COVID to be able to just give back and say thank you and show our appreciation for veterans," said Mitch Kitzrow, regional account manager for Green Oasis.

Jane Kingzett got an early gift thanks to Green Oasis and the lighting company Christmas Décor. Every year they surprise military families with decorations and this year they lit up the home of a family who really needed it.

"Its just really an honor to be recognized by an organization that cares for veterans, especially during the holidays when its the hardest," said Jane.

Jane's husband Scott served in the Marine Corps 50 years ago. He died just last month of COVID-19. After 50 years of marriage, Christmas isn't the same for Jane this year, but when the lights came on Jane could feel the sense of community after so much time in isolation.

"We haven't put up lights for many many years, just because, I don't know why we just haven't, and so my house will be the prettiest one on the street," she said.

Three people spent eight hours hanging lights from the roof, trees and bushes just to make Christmas a little brighter for Jane who was nominated for the gift by a friend.

